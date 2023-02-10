RBC Capital Downgrades Sumo Logic (SUMO)

On February 10, 2023, RBC Capital downgraded their outlook for Sumo Logic from Outperform to Sector Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.04% Downside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sumo Logic is $11.66. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.04% from its latest reported closing price of $11.90.

The projected annual revenue for Sumo Logic is $304MM, an increase of 5.71%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.37.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. holds 6,448K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Battery Management holds 4,257K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greylock XIII GP holds 3,676K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 3,374K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,328K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUMO by 141.42% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 3,318K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,965K shares, representing a decrease of 49.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUMO by 28.28% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 342 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sumo Logic. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUMO is 0.23%, a decrease of 1.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 93,079K shares. The put/call ratio of SUMO is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

Sumo Logic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-based log management and analytics services. The Company enables enterprises to collect and analyze machine data from virtual sources that include servers, virtualization and security infrastructure, network devices, custom applications, and databases. Sumo Logic serves customers worldwide.

