RBC Capital Downgrades Salesforce (XTRA:FOO)

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2025, RBC Capital downgraded their outlook for Salesforce (XTRA:FOO) from Outperform to Sector Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.68% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Salesforce is 330,75 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 179,71 € to a high of 412,89 €. The average price target represents an increase of 43.68% from its latest reported closing price of 230,20 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Salesforce is 44,122MM, an increase of 14.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.30, a decrease of 2.15% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,555 funds or institutions reporting positions in Salesforce. This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOO is 0.67%, an increase of 7.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 922,208K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,723K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,451K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOO by 15.47% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,592K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,878K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOO by 15.78% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 23,118K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,248K shares , representing an increase of 16.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOO by 90.02% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 20,783K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,117K shares , representing a decrease of 16.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOO by 26.84% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 20,759K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,955K shares , representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOO by 15.31% over the last quarter.

