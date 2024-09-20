RBC Capital Downgrades Rapid7 (LSE:0KTX)

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2024, RBC Capital downgraded their outlook for Rapid7 (LSE:0KTX) from Outperform to Sector Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 569 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rapid7. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 6.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KTX is 0.20%, an increase of 9.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.48% to 71,822K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 4,118K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 177K shares , representing an increase of 95.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KTX by 332.20% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,799K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,079K shares , representing an increase of 71.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KTX by 235.01% over the last quarter.

JANA Partners Management holds 2,724K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 2,547K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,769K shares , representing an increase of 30.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KTX by 21.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,001K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,812K shares , representing an increase of 9.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KTX by 5.33% over the last quarter.

