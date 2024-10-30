RBC Capital Downgrades Masco (LSE:0JZ1)

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2024, RBC Capital downgraded their outlook for Masco (LSE:0JZ1) from Outperform to Sector Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.00% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Masco is 86.95 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 75.77 GBX to a high of 100.82 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 7.00% from its latest reported closing price of 81.26 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Masco is 8,142MM, an increase of 3.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,545 funds or institutions reporting positions in Masco. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JZ1 is 0.19%, an increase of 6.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.61% to 246,240K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,831K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,649K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ1 by 86.40% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 9,069K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,934K shares , representing an increase of 12.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ1 by 58.49% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 6,998K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,704K shares , representing a decrease of 10.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ1 by 21.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,939K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,881K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ1 by 17.12% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,656K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,539K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ1 by 18.30% over the last quarter.

