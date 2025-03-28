RBC Capital Downgrades Lockheed Martin (LSE:0R3E)

Fintel reports that on March 27, 2025, RBC Capital downgraded their outlook for Lockheed Martin (LSE:0R3E) from Outperform to Sector Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.80% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lockheed Martin is 554.72 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 423.14 GBX to a high of 720.88 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 25.80% from its latest reported closing price of 440.96 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lockheed Martin is 71,041MM, a decrease of 0.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 29.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,691 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lockheed Martin. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R3E is 0.43%, an increase of 5.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 197,770K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 7,471K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,339K shares , representing an increase of 15.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R3E by 5.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,422K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,547K shares , representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R3E by 19.44% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,711K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,556K shares , representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R3E by 19.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,887K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,828K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R3E by 57.53% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 4,445K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,790K shares , representing a decrease of 7.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R3E by 22.90% over the last quarter.

