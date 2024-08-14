RBC Capital Downgrades L3Harris Technologies (XTRA:HRS)

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2024, RBC Capital downgraded their outlook for L3Harris Technologies (XTRA:HRS) from Outperform to Sector Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.88% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for L3Harris Technologies is 233,83 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 168,43 € to a high of 306,67 €. The average price target represents an increase of 11.88% from its latest reported closing price of 209,00 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for L3Harris Technologies is 18,779MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,104 funds or institutions reporting positions in L3Harris Technologies. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRS is 0.34%, an increase of 1.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.62% to 192,280K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 11,287K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,518K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRS by 1.75% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,594K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,631K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRS by 6.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,976K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,964K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRS by 7.58% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 5,295K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,265K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRS by 64.35% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,911K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,552K shares , representing an increase of 7.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRS by 14.58% over the last quarter.

