RBC Capital Downgrades Kellanova (WBAG:KELL)

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2024, RBC Capital downgraded their outlook for Kellanova (WBAG:KELL) from Outperform to Sector Perform.

There are 1,534 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kellanova. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KELL is 0.26%, an increase of 4.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.56% to 315,043K shares.

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust holds 51,220K shares representing 14.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,153K shares , representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KELL by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Keybank National Association holds 19,611K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,033K shares , representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KELL by 2.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,581K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,649K shares , representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KELL by 7.32% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 7,089K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,658K shares , representing an increase of 6.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KELL by 10.58% over the last quarter.

Sessa Capital IM holds 6,959K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

