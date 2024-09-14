RBC Capital Downgrades Halliburton (LSE:0R23)

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2024, RBC Capital downgraded their outlook for Halliburton (LSE:0R23) from Outperform to Sector Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.14% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Halliburton is 45.09 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 39.50 GBX to a high of 52.65 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 60.14% from its latest reported closing price of 28.16 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Halliburton is 26,639MM, an increase of 14.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,729 funds or institutions reporting positions in Halliburton. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R23 is 0.22%, an increase of 12.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.23% to 948,967K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 120,113K shares representing 13.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,929K shares , representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R23 by 16.83% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 44,186K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,090K shares , representing a decrease of 38.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R23 by 39.49% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 39,413K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 31,070K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,197K shares , representing a decrease of 6.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R23 by 4.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,070K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,150K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R23 by 16.93% over the last quarter.

