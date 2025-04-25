RBC Capital Downgrades Global Payments (BRSE:GLO)

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2025, RBC Capital downgraded their outlook for Global Payments (BRSE:GLO) from Outperform to Sector Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,694 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Payments. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLO is 0.34%, an increase of 5.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.41% to 269,536K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 8,299K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,639K shares , representing an increase of 20.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLO by 42.41% over the last quarter.

Synovus Financial holds 7,518K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,569K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLO by 22.34% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,255K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,477K shares , representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLO by 6.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,391K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,509K shares , representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLO by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,230K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,928K shares , representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLO by 10.13% over the last quarter.

