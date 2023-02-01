RBC Capital Downgrades Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)

On February 1, 2023, RBC Capital downgraded their outlook for Evoqua Water Technologies from Outperform to Sector Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.34% Downside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evoqua Water Technologies is $47.37. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.34% from its latest reported closing price of $48.51.

The projected annual revenue for Evoqua Water Technologies is $1,899MM, an increase of 5.11%. The projected annual EPS is $0.96, an increase of 52.19%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invesco holds 7,188,741 shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,317,294 shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQUA by 6.16% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 4,196,530 shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,257,800 shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQUA by 5.90% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 4,168,263 shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,367,964 shares, representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQUA by 2.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,614,155 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,583,888 shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQUA by 6.93% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,504,477 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,248,827 shares, representing an increase of 7.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQUA by 78.68% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 576 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evoqua Water Technologies. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.20%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AQUA is 0.3989%, an increase of 8.7757%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.78% to 138,942K shares.

Evoqua Water Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal, and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across ten countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, its employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.

