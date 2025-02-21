RBC Capital Downgrades Celanese (LSE:0HUR)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2025, RBC Capital downgraded their outlook for Celanese (LSE:0HUR) from Outperform to Sector Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.77% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Celanese is 95.20 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 72.20 GBX to a high of 190.86 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 81.77% from its latest reported closing price of 52.37 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Celanese is 13,641MM, an increase of 32.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celanese. This is an decrease of 45 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HUR is 0.13%, an increase of 19.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 152,633K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 15,638K shares representing 14.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,294K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HUR by 2.38% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 11,168K shares representing 10.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,134K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HUR by 5.72% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,460K shares representing 8.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,424K shares , representing an increase of 21.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HUR by 26.01% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 7,587K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,589K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HUR by 4.74% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 6,799K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,808K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HUR by 5.15% over the last quarter.

