RBC Capital Downgrades Boeing (BA)

On February 3, 2023, RBC Capital downgraded their outlook for Boeing from Outperform to Sector Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.86% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boeing is $213.23. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $267.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1.86% from its latest reported closing price of $209.34.

The projected annual revenue for Boeing is $83,266MM, an increase of 25.01%. The projected annual EPS is $2.57.

Boeing Declares $2.06 Dividend

Boeing said on December 16, 2019 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $2.06 per share ($8.22 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2020 received the payment on March 6, 2020. Previously, the company paid $2.06 per share.

At the current share price of $209.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.93%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.14%, the lowest has been 1.77%, and the highest has been 2.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=90).

The current dividend yield is 8.68 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Newport Trust holds 44,267,963 shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,977,130 shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 7.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,707,122 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,425,088 shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BA by 6.19% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 13,012,220 shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,655,099 shares, representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BA by 7.88% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,653,324 shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,310,117 shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BA by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,852,588 shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,964,720 shares, representing an increase of 24.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BA by 23.74% over the last quarter.

There are 2657 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boeing. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 2.35%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BA is 0.3817%, an increase of 4.4386%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 373,293K shares.

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense, space and security systems, and service provider of aftermarket support. As America’s biggest manufacturing exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing products and tailored services include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training.

