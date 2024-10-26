RBC Capital Downgrades Alexandria Real Estate Equities (LSE:0HCH)

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2024, RBC Capital downgraded their outlook for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (LSE:0HCH) from Outperform to Sector Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.51% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Alexandria Real Estate Equities is 133.37 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 120.97 GBX to a high of 148.82 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 13.51% from its latest reported closing price of 117.50 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alexandria Real Estate Equities is 2,743MM, a decrease of 11.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alexandria Real Estate Equities. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HCH is 0.37%, an increase of 12.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.39% to 186,572K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 16,457K shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

APG Asset Management US holds 7,147K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,257K shares , representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HCH by 10.10% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,306K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,740K shares , representing a decrease of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HCH by 15.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,509K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,527K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HCH by 12.05% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 5,420K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,458K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HCH by 50.27% over the last quarter.

