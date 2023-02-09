RBC Capital Downgrades Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)

On February 9, 2023, RBC Capital downgraded their outlook for Affirm Holdings, Inc. from Outperform to Sector Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.74% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Affirm Holdings, Inc. is $21.26. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 32.74% from its latest reported closing price of $16.02.

The projected annual revenue for Affirm Holdings, Inc. is $1,672MM, an increase of 12.97%. The projected annual EPS is -$3.53.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 27,434K shares representing 9.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,792K shares, representing an increase of 9.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 21.24% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 20,219K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,510K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 48.64% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 16,725K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,925K shares, representing an increase of 10.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 32.47% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,549K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,350K shares, representing a decrease of 7.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 25.77% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 9,434K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,984K shares, representing an increase of 15.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 30.18% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 654 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affirm Holdings, Inc.. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 3.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFRM is 0.42%, a decrease of 10.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.28% to 220,597K shares. The put/call ratio of AFRM is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

Affirm Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, Affirm is building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

