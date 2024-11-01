News & Insights

RBC Bearings Trims Q3 Revenue Outlook - Update

November 01, 2024 — 08:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC) trimmed its net sales guidance for the third quarter to a range of approximately $390.0 million to $400.0 million, down from the prior forecast range of $395.0 million to $405.0 million.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report revenues of $395.0 million for the quarter.

