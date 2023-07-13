RBC Bearings Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of RBC Bearings Inc (Symbol: RBC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $224.57, changing hands as high as $225.44 per share. RBC Bearings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RBC's low point in its 52 week range is $195.18 per share, with $264.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $224.50.

