RBC Bearings Sees Growth In Q1 Revenue - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC) said it expects net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 in a range of approximately $500.0 million to $510.0 million.

In Friday's pre-market trading, RBC is trading on the NYSE at $621.00, up $8.98 or 1.47 percent.

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