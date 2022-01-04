RBC Bearings (ROLL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of RBC Bearings Inc (Symbol: ROLL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $209.10, changing hands as high as $210.08 per share. RBC Bearings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROLL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROLL's low point in its 52 week range is $160.51 per share, with $250.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $208.83.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.