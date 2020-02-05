RBC Bearings (ROLL) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

RBC Bearings Incorporated ROLL reported weaker-than-expected results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 (ended Dec 28, 2019). Its earnings and sales lagged estimates by 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively. This downside followed six consecutive quarters of impressive results.



The machinery company’s adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were $1.22 per share, below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24. However, the bottom line improved 6.1% from the year-ago number of $1.15 on healthy sales growth.



Segmental Revenues



In the quarter under review, RBC Bearings’ revenues of $177 million reflected year-over-year growth of 3.2%. Organic sales in the period rose 3.6% year over year, driven by 13% higher sales from aerospace markets, partially offset by an 11% decline in industrial sales.



However, the company’s revenues lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $179.3 million.



Exiting the reported quarter, it had backlog of $477.7 million, up 11.6% year over year.



RBC Bearings reports net sales under four heads/segments that are discussed below:



Revenues from Plain bearings totaled $86.9 million, up 9.5% year over year while the same from Roller bearings decreased 8.6% year over year to $31.8 million. Ball bearings’ revenues of $18.5 million were up 10.5% year over year. Revenues from Engineered products summed $39.8 million, down 1.8% year over year.



Margin Profile



In the reported quarter, RBC Bearings’ cost of sales increased 2.9% year over year to $106.3 million, representing 60.1% of net sales compared with 60.3% a year ago. Adjusted gross profit improved 4.1% year over year to $70.9 million. Margin inched up 40 basis points (bps) to 40.1%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses of $30.7 million were up 5.4% year over year, accounting for 17.4% of net sales. Adjusted operating income grew 3.2% year over year to $37.8 million. Adjusted margin was flat year over year at 21.4%.



Effective tax rate was 17% in the quarter under review compared with 15% in the prior year.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow



Exiting the fiscal third quarter, RBC Bearings had cash and cash equivalents of $60.3 million, surging 65.7% from $36.4 million recorded at the previous quarter-end. Long-term debt was $16.2 million, down 35.4% sequentially.



In the first nine months of fiscal 2020, the company generated net cash of $111.2 million from operating activities, up 40.7% from $79 million in the year earlier. Capital spending of $27.6 million fell 5.6% year over year. The company repurchased shares worth $11.5 million.



Outlook



For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 (ending March 2020), RBC Bearings anticipates net sales of $187-$191 million, suggesting growth of 2.7-4.9% from the year-ago reported figure. Excluding the impact of $2.4-million sales from Swiss Tool (acquired in August 2019), the company expects sales growth of 1.3-3.5%.



In addition, the company noted that its current content (for engines and airframe for 737 Max aircraft) is $120,000 per plane. It believes that this might increase to $160,000 per plane with maturity of new contracts.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider



RBC Bearings currently has a market capitalization of $3.8 billion and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Graco Inc. GGG, Barnes Group, Inc. B and Tennant Company TNC. While Graco currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Barnes and Tennant carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Current-year earnings estimates for these companies have been revised upward over the past 60 days. Further, average four-quarter positive earnings surprise for Graco, Barnes and Tennant is 0.40%, 4.21% and 28.65%, respectively.



