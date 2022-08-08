RBC Bearings (ROLL) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

RBC Bearings Incorporated ROLL reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jul 2, 2022) results. ROLL’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.9% and quarterly sales beat the same by 0.8%.



Adjusted earnings in the quarter under review were $1.79 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40. The bottom line increased 72.1% from the year-ago figure of $1.04, supported by higher revenues.

Revenue Details

In the quarter under review, RBC Bearings’ revenues were $354.1 million, reflecting an increase of 126.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Organic sales grew 13.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level.



While exiting the reported quarter, ROLL had a backlog of $635.7 million, up 5.4% sequentially.



RBC Bearings’ revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $351 million and were lower than management’s projection of $355-$365 million.



ROLL currently has two reportable segments, namely Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. Its segmental performance for the fiscal first quarter is briefly discussed below:



Industrial revenues of $254.7 million (representing 71.9% of the quarter’s revenues) were up 286.8% year over year, including the impacts of the DODGE buyout.



Aerospace/Defense revenues totaled $99.4 million (representing 28.1% of the quarter’s revenues), increasing 10% year over year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated Price and Consensus

RBC Bearings Incorporated price-consensus-chart | RBC Bearings Incorporated Quote

Margin Profile

In the reported quarter, RBC Bearings’ cost of sales increased 130.4% year over year to $212.9 million, representing 60.1% of net sales compared with 59.2% a year ago. Gross profit increased 121.3% to $141.2 million. Margin decreased 90 basis points (bps) to 39.9%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses of $55.8 million were up 78.8% year over year, representing 15.8% of the quarter’s net sales. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $100.7 million, increasing 122.3%. The EBITDA margin is 28.4%, down 60 bps year over year.



Adjusted operating income increased 128.5% to $68.3 million. Adjusted margin increased 20 bps to 19.3%. Net interest expenses were $15.8 million compared with $0.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At the time of exiting the fiscal first quarter, RBC Bearings had cash and cash equivalents of $119.6 million, down from $182.9 million at the end of the previous quarter. Total debt was $1,565.3 million, down from $1,688.3 million at the end of the earlier quarter.



In the first three months of fiscal 2023, RBC Bearings 1generated net cash of $59 million from operating activities, increasing 10.7% from the previous-year period’s number. Capital expenditure was $7.9 million, increasing 132.4%.



In the first three months, RBC Bearings repurchased shares for $6 million, increasing 4.8% year over year.

Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2023 (ending September 2022), RBC Bearings anticipates net sales of $355-$365 million, suggesting an increase of 121-127% from the year-ago figure of $160.9 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

RBC Bearings currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked companies from the industrial products sector are discussed below:



Greif, Inc. GEF presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). GEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.9%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



GEF’s earnings estimates have increased 17.8% for fiscal 2022 (ending October 2022) in the past 60 days. Its shares have risen 17.9% in the past six months.



Titan International, Inc. TWI presently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 47%, on average.



In the past 60 days, TWI’s earnings estimates have increased 39.5% for 2022. The stock has surged 39.8% in the past six months.



Valmont Industries, Inc. VMI presently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). VMI’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 13.7%, on average.



In the past 60 days, Valmont’s earnings estimates have increased 3.8% for 2022. The stock has rallied 27.3% in the past six months.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.