RBC Bearings (ROLL) Exhibits Solid Prospects, Risks Persist

RBC Bearings Incorporated ROLL stands to benefit from strength in its industrial business, driven by strong demand for its products across end markets like mining, energy, marine, and general industrial. In second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Oct 2, 2021), sales at the company’s industrial business increased 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. In the quarters ahead, a solid backlog level along with improvement in demand for commercial aircraft components is likely to drive its performance. For third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ending December 2021), its sales are expected to be $245-$255 million.



ROLL believes in strengthening its businesses through the addition of assets. In November 2021, it acquired Asea Brown Boveri Ltd’s DODGE mechanical power transmission division. The buyout is expected to expand the company's exposure in markets (especially in industrial, aerospace, and defense), product offerings and customer base. However, the company funded the DODGE buyout through a mix of equity and debts. An increase in equity might positively influence earnings.



RBC Bearings focuses on rewarding its shareholders handsomely through share buyback programs. In the first six months of fiscal 2022, it used $6.4 million for repurchasing shares, higher than $4.4 million in the year-ago period. Exiting the fiscal second quarter, shares worth $81.2 million were left for repurchase under its May 2019 share repurchase program.



However, RBC Bearings has been witnessing persistent weakness across its defense and commercial aerospace end markets. In fiscal second quarter, sales at its aerospace business declined 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Headwinds from reduced air travel and production rate changes might continue to adversely impact its sales in the near term. Also, supply chain constraints and raw-material inflation might be spoilsports.

In the past six months, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has returned 14.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 0.3%.

