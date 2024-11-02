RBC Bearings Reports Steady Q2 2025 Growth

Rbc Bearings ( (RBC) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Rbc Bearings presented to its investors.

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer specializing in precision bearings, components, and systems for the industrial, defense, and aerospace sectors. The company is known for its technical expertise and complex manufacturing capabilities, serving diverse global markets since 1919.

In its fiscal second-quarter 2025 earnings report, RBC Bearings announced a 3.2% increase in net sales to $397.9 million, driven by significant growth in its Aerospace/Defense segment, which saw a 12.5% rise. The Industrial segment experienced a slight decline of 1.4%. The company achieved a gross margin of 43.7%, up from 43.1% in the previous year.

Key financial highlights include a 5.6% increase in net income attributable to common stockholders and a 4.4% rise in diluted earnings per share (EPS), reaching $1.65. On an adjusted basis, diluted EPS was $2.29, reflecting a 5.1% improvement. Despite a decrease in operating income, the company’s strategic focus on mitigating challenges and leveraging strong demand in aerospace and defense contributed to its overall performance.

Looking ahead, RBC Bearings anticipates third-quarter fiscal 2025 net sales to range between $390 million and $400 million, with a projected gross margin of 42.5% to 43.5%. The company remains optimistic about its ability to sustain growth, particularly in the Aerospace/Defense sector, while expecting the Industrial segment to return to growth in the coming year.

