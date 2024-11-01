RBC Bearings reports Q2 adjusted EPS $2.29, consensus $2.30

Reports Q2 revenue $397.9M, consensus $400.98M. “RBC delivered another quarter of strong operational performance with total A&D sales up 12.5% year over year and Industrial sales down only 1.4% year over year,” said Dr. Michael J. Hartnett, chairman and CEO. “On the A&D side, demand for our capacity remains robust and I am proud to say that the RBC team was able to meaningfully mitigate headwinds from a commercial aerospace OEM strike with strong demand from other customers, and we expect to continue to do so in the third quarter. On the Industrial side, we are confident that our results continued to outperform peers and broader industry trends, and that the segment can return to growth this year.”

