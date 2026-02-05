RBC Bearings Reports Increase In Q3 Profit

Markets
(RTTNews) - RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year. RBC was down by 5.11% at $490.70 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company's earnings came in at $67.4 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $56.9 million, or $1.82 per share, last year.

Excluding items, RBC Bearings reported adjusted earnings of $96.3 million or $3.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17% to $461.6 million from $394.4 million last year.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, RBC Bearings expects sales of $495 million to $505 million, higher than to $437.7 million in the same period of 2025.

Third quarter earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $67.4 Mln. vs. $56.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.13 vs. $1.82 last year. -Revenue: $461.6 Mln vs. $394.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 495.0 M To $ 505.0 M

