Is RBC Bearings (RBC) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is RBC Bearings (RBC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

RBC Bearings is one of 179 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. RBC Bearings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBC's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, RBC has gained about 26.1% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 18.6%. This means that RBC Bearings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Wartsila (WRTBY). The stock has returned 20.5% year-to-date.

In Wartsila's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, RBC Bearings belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16% so far this year, so RBC is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Wartsila falls under the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #80. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +16.1%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on RBC Bearings and Wartsila as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC)

Wartsila (WRTBY)

