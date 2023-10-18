RBC Bearings (RBC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of RBC Bearings Inc (Symbol: RBC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $225.39, changing hands as low as $225.25 per share. RBC Bearings Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RBC's low point in its 52 week range is $195.18 per share, with $256.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $223.97.

