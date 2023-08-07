RBC Bearings (RBC) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

RBC Bearings Incorporated’s RBC first-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Jul 1, 2023) adjusted earnings of $1.98 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of adjusted earnings of $1.87 per share. The bottom line increased 10.6% from the year-ago figure of $1.79 per share, supported by higher revenues.

Revenue Details

In the quarter under review, RBC Bearings’ revenues were $387.1 million, reflecting an increase of 9.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level. However, RBC Bearings’ revenues missed the consensus estimate of $391 million.



While exiting the reported quarter, RBC had a backlog of $641.1 million, up 0.9% year over year.



RBC currently has two reportable segments, namely Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. Its segmental performance for the fiscal first quarter is briefly discussed below:



Industrial revenues of $266.7 million (representing 68.9% of the quarter’s revenues) were up 4.7% year over year.



Aerospace/Defense revenues totaled $120.5 million (representing 31.1% of the quarter’s revenues), increasing 21.2% year over year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

RBC Bearings Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | RBC Bearings Incorporated Quote

Margin Profile

In the reported quarter, RBC Bearings’ cost of sales increased 3% year over year to $219.3 million. Gross profit increased 18.9% to $167.9 million. The margin increased 350 basis points (bps) to 43.4%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were $64.7 million, up 15.8% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA was $120.4 million, increasing 19.5%. The EBITDA margin was 31.1%, up 270 bps year over year.



Adjusted operating income increased 24.9% to $85.3 million. The adjusted margin increased 270 bps to 22%. Net interest expenses were $20.5 million compared with $15.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At the time of exiting the fiscal first quarter, RBC Bearings had cash and cash equivalents of $56.7 million, compared with $65.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Total debt was $1,344.9 million, down from $1,395.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.



In the first three months of fiscal 2024, RBC Bearings generated net cash of $61.7 million from operating activities, increasing 4.6% from the previous-year period’s number. Capital expenditure was $6.7 million, decreasing 15.2% from the year-ago quarter.



In the same time period, RBC Bearings repurchased shares for $6.8 million, increasing 13.3% year over year.

Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, RBC Bearings anticipates net sales of $380-$390 million, suggesting an increase of 7.3-10.1% from the year-ago figure of $354.1 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter is pegged at $403.2 million. The gross margin (as a percentage of net sales) is expected to be 42-42.50% for the quarter. RBC predicts selling, general and administrative expenses (as a percentage of net sales) to be 16.25-16.75%. For the fiscal quarter, the company expects interest expense (net) to be $19,500-$20,000.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

RBC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Greif, Inc. GEF presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



GEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7%, on average. GEF’s earnings estimates have increased 12.7% for fiscal 2023 in the past 60 days. Its shares have risen 7.9% in the past year.



Caterpillar Inc. CAT presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. CAT’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 18.5%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings have increased 7.3% for 2023. The stock has gained 48.8% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Greif, Inc. (GEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.