RBC Bearings (RBC) Price Target Increased by 14.62% to 606.39

The average one-year price target for RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) has been revised to $606.39 / share. This is an increase of 14.62% from the prior estimate of $529.04 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $547.42 to a high of $682.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.04% from the latest reported closing price of $571.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 861 funds or institutions reporting positions in RBC Bearings. This is an decrease of 89 owner(s) or 9.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBC is 0.37%, an increase of 13.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.20% to 35,620K shares. The put/call ratio of RBC is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 2,345K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,521K shares , representing a decrease of 7.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 36.47% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,411K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,501K shares , representing a decrease of 6.36%.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,021K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,020K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 12.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,013K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 992K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 8.94% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,003K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,302K shares , representing a decrease of 29.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 2.21% over the last quarter.

