RBC Bearings (RBC) Gains 17.2% in a Year: Will the Trend Last?

RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC appears in good shape, with its shares having gained 17.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 12.1% growth.

What’s Aiding RBC?

The company benefits from the strong performance of the Aerospace/Defense and Industrial segments. Its strength in commercial aerospace, driven by the recovery in build rates from large original equipment manufacturers and stability in the aftermarket, is driving the Aerospace/Defense segment. Solid momentum in the food and beverage, mining, energy and general industrial end markets support the Industrial segment.



The company’s expansion initiative is expected to drive growth. It acquired Carson City, NV-based precision bearings manufacturer Specline, Inc. in August 2023. The transaction was valued at $18.7 million. Specline’s unique bearing and manufacturing processes expanded RBC Bearings’ aerospace product offerings and boosted the company’s production capacity.



RBC continues to increase shareholders’ value through dividend payments and share repurchases. In the first six months of fiscal 2024 (ended September 2023), the company paid dividends of $11.5 million, almost flat year over year and repurchased shares for $7 million, increasing 17.3% year over year.



Will the Uptrend in Shares Last?

RBC is likely to benefit from its product development initiatives and robust demand for large planes like the Airbus 737, 787, A320 and A330 in the quarters ahead. Additional volume increases, driven by RBC Bearings’ space initiatives, may also bode well. For the third quarter of fiscal 2024 (ended December 2023), the company anticipates net sales of $370-$380 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 5.2-8.1%.

