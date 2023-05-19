News & Insights

RBC Bearings Q4 Profit Up, Beats Estimates; Sees Q1 Sales In Line With View - Update

May 19, 2023 — 08:16 am EDT

RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $43.4 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $25.7 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, RBC Bearings Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $61.9 million or $2.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $394.4 million from $358.9 million last year.

Outlook:

Looking ahead, RBC expects its first-quarter sales to be in the range of $380 million - $390 million, in line with analysts' estimates of $380.28 million.

RBC Bearings Incorporated Q4 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $43.4 Mln. vs. $25.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.49 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.99 -Revenue (Q4): $394.4 Mln vs. $358.9 Mln last year.

