RBC Bearings Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Up Y/Y

RBC Bearings Incorporated’s RBC fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended March 28, 2026) adjusted earnings of $3.62 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.31. The figure increased 27.9% from the year-ago adjusted earnings of $2.83 per share, supported by higher revenues.

RBC’s Revenue Details

RBC Bearings’ revenues were $518 million, which increased 18.3% year over year. Also, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $505 million.



While exiting the reported quarter, RBC had a backlog of $2.3 billion compared with $2.1 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended Dec. 27, 2025).



For fiscal 2026, RBC’s net sales totaled $1.87 billion, reflecting an increase of 14.3% year over year. Adjusted earnings came in at $12.39 per share, up 23.8% from the previous fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

RBC Bearings Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | RBC Bearings Incorporated Quote

RBC Bearings’ Segmental Details

The company currently has two reportable segments, namely Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. Its segmental performance for the fiscal fourth quarter is briefly discussed below:



Industrial revenues of $295.9 million (representing 57.1% of the quarter’s revenues) were up 5.5% year over year. The consensus estimate for the Industrial segment’s revenues was pegged at $260 million.



Aerospace & Defense revenues totaled $222.1 million (42.9%), up 41.2% year over year. The consensus estimate for the Aerospace/Defense segment’s revenues was pegged at $289 million.

RBC’s Margin Profile

The company’s cost of sales rose 17.9% year over year to $288 million. Gross profit (on a reported basis) grew 18.9% to $230 million. The gross margin was up 20 bps from the year-ago figure to 44.4%. However, the adjusted gross margin increased 110 bps to 45.3%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $86.9 million, up 20.5% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA jumped 20.8% to $168.9 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 32.6%, up 70 bps year over year.



Adjusted operating income increased 22.3% year over year to $124.3 million. The adjusted margin increased 80 bps to 24%. Net interest expenses were $11.2 million compared with $12.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

RBC Bearings’ Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At the time of exiting the fiscal fourth quarter, RBC had cash and cash equivalents of $57.3 million compared with $36.8 million at the end of fiscal 2025. Long-term debt (less current portion) was $701.7 million, down from $918.4 million at the end of fiscal 2025.



In fiscal 2026, the company generated net cash of $415.7 million from operating activities, which increased 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Capital expenditure of $73.1 million increased 46.8% year over year.

RBC’s Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027 (ending June 2026), management anticipates net sales to be in the range of $500.0-$510.0 million, indicating an increase of 14.7-17% from the prior-year figure of $436 million. On an organic basis (excluding VACCO), net sales are projected to increase 8.3-10.6%.



It expects the gross margin to be in the band of 45.25-45.50% and SG&A (as a percentage of net sales) to be in the range of 16.50-16.75%.

RBC’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked stocks from the same space are discussed below:



Tennant Company TNC presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Tennant’s earnings surpassed the consensus estimate by 141.7% in the last reported quarter. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TNC’s 2026 earnings has increased 6.2%.



Helios Technologies HLIO presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. Helios Technologies’ earnings surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 15.7%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Helios Technologies’ fiscal 2026 earnings has increased 4%.



Nordson Corporation NDSN currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. Nordson’s earnings topped the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 2.5%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nordson’s fiscal 2026 earnings has increased 0.7%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.