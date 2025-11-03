RBC Bearings Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y

RBC Bearings Incorporated’s RBC second-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended Sept. 27, 2025) adjusted earnings of $2.88 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.74. The figure increased 25.8% from the year-ago adjusted earnings of $2.29 per share, supported by higher revenues.

RBC’s Revenue Details

RBC Bearings’ revenues were $455.3 million, which increased 14.4% year over year. Also, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $451 million.



While exiting the reported quarter, RBC had a backlog of $1.6 billion compared with $1 billion reported at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended June 28, 2025).

RBC Bearings’ Segmental Details

The company currently has two reportable segments, namely Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. Its segmental performance for the fiscal second quarter is briefly discussed below:



Industrial revenues of $256.5 million (representing 56.3% of the quarter’s revenues) were up 0.7% year over year. The consensus estimate for the Industrial segment’s revenues was pegged at $267 million.



Aerospace/Defense revenues totaled $198.8 million (43.7%), up 38.8% year over year. The consensus estimate for the Aerospace/Defense segment’s revenues was pegged at $183 million.

RBC Bearings Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

RBC Bearings Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | RBC Bearings Incorporated Quote

RBC’s Margin Profile

The company’s cost of sales rose 8.3% year over year to $254.7 million. Gross profit (on a reported basis) grew 13.7% to $195.2 million. The gross margin expanded 40 basis points (bps) to 44.1%. However, the adjusted gross margin increased 120 bps to 44.9%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $77.4 million, up 11.4% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA jumped 17.7% to $145.3 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 31.9%, up 90 bps year over year.



Adjusted operating income increased 21.2% year over year to $105 million. The adjusted margin increased 130 bps to 23.1%. Net interest expenses were $13.4 million compared with $15.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

RBC Bearings’ Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At the time of exiting the fiscal second quarter, RBC had cash and cash equivalents of $91.2 million compared with $36.8 million at the end of fiscal 2025. Long-term debt (less current portion) was $1.07 billion, up from $918.4 million at the end of fiscal 2025.



In first six months of fiscal 2026, the company generated net cash of $208.4 million from operating activities, which increased 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Capital expenditure of $32.4 million increased 28.6% year over year. In the first six months of fiscal 2026, RBC Bearings did not repurchase shares.

RBC’s Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, management anticipates net sales to be in the range of $454.0-$462.0 million, indicating an increase of 15.1-17.1% from the prior-year figure of $394.4 million. On an organic basis (excluding VACCO), net sales are projected to increase 7.4-9.5%.



It expects the gross margin to be in the band of 44.0-44.25% and SG&A (as a percentage of net sales) to be in the range of 17- 17.25%.

RBC’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Companies

Dover Corporation DOV reported earnings of $2.62 per share in third-quarter 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.50. This compares with earnings of $2.27 per share a year ago.



Dover posted revenues of $2.08 billion in the quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $1.98 billion.



Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. AMBP came out with earnings of eight cents per share in the third quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of seven cents. This compares with earnings of eight cents per share a year ago.



Ardagh Metal posted revenues of $1.43 billion in the quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $1.31 billion.



Packaging Corporation of America PKG reported earnings of $2.73 per share in the third quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.83. This compares with earnings of $2.65 per share a year ago.



Packaging Corp. posted revenues of $2.31 billion in the quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $2.18 billion.

