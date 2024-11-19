RBC Bearings price target raised to $347 from $315 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on RBC Bearings (RBC) to $347 from $315 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is recalibrating valuation inline with expectations for improved second half of FY25 performance and long-term opportunities for RBC, as reflected in the firm’s estimate revisions post-Q2.

