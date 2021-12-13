RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is RBC Bearings's Debt?

As you can see below, RBC Bearings had US$7.61m of debt at October 2021, down from US$20.4m a year prior. But it also has US$1.35b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$1.34b net cash.

How Strong Is RBC Bearings' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:ROLL Debt to Equity History December 13th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, RBC Bearings had liabilities of US$112.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$118.4m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.35b and US$116.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$1.23b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that RBC Bearings has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that RBC Bearings has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

But the bad news is that RBC Bearings has seen its EBIT plunge 14% in the last twelve months. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if RBC Bearings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. RBC Bearings may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, RBC Bearings generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 89% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case RBC Bearings has US$1.34b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 89% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$159m. So is RBC Bearings's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for RBC Bearings that you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

