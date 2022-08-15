RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) investors are up 9.6% in the past week, but earnings have declined over the last five years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. Long term RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 150% in five years. On top of that, the share price is up 66% in about a quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

Since it's been a strong week for RBC Bearings shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, RBC Bearings actually saw its EPS drop 7.6% per year.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

On the other hand, RBC Bearings' revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 5.1% over the last five years. It's quite possible that management are prioritizing revenue growth over EPS growth at the moment.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:ROLL Earnings and Revenue Growth August 15th 2022

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that RBC Bearings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 17% over the last year. However, that falls short of the 20% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for RBC Bearings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

