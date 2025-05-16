RBC Bearings Incorporated Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $72.7 million, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $55.9 million, or $1.91 per share, last year.

Excluding items, RBC Bearings Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $89.3 million or $2.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.70 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $437.7 million from $413.7 million last year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $72.7 Mln. vs. $55.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.30 vs. $1.91 last year. -Revenue: $437.7 Mln vs. $413.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $424.0 - $434.0 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.