RBC Bearings Incorporated Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $68.5 million, or $2.17 per share. This compares with $55.7 million, or $1.90 per share, last year.

Excluding items, RBC Bearings Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $89.6 million or $2.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.74 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $436 million from $406.3 million last year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $68.5 Mln. vs. $55.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.17 vs. $1.90 last year. -Revenue: $436 Mln vs. $406.3 Mln last year.

Michael J. Hartnett, CEO of RBC Bearings, said: “Our first quarter performance was solid with A&D and Industrial segment sales up 10.4% and 5.5%, respectively. Additionally, gross margin performance remained strong during the quarter due to our Industrial segment, highlighting the team’s hard work in driving synergies between Dodge and our broader Industrial business, combined with expansion in Aerospace.”

Looking ahead, for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, RBC expects a rise in sales, above Street view.

The company projects second quarter sales of $445 million to $455 million, higher than analysts’ estimate of $434.51 million.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the company had posted sales of $397.9 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.