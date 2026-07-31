RBC Bearings Incorporated Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $101.5 million, or $3.20 per share. This compares with $68.5 million, or $2.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, RBC Bearings Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $123.0 million or $3.88 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.2% to $519.5 million from $436.0 million last year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $101.5 Mln. vs. $68.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.20 vs. $2.17 last year. -Revenue: $519.5 Mln vs. $436.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 505.0 M To $ 515.0 M

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