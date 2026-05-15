RBC Bearings Incorporated Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $91.7 million, or $2.89 per share. This compares with $72.7 million, or $2.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, RBC Bearings Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $114.9 million or $3.62 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.3% to $518.0 million from $437.7 million last year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $91.7 Mln. vs. $72.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.89 vs. $2.30 last year. -Revenue: $518.0 Mln vs. $437.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 500.0 M To $ 510.0 M

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