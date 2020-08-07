RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

RBC Bearings Inc (NASDAQ: ROLL)

Q1 2021 Earnings Call

, 11:00 a.m. ET

Brooks Hamilton -- Investor Relations

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for RBC Bearings Fiscal 2021 first quarter earnings conference call. With me on the call today are Dr. Michael J. Hartnett, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer and Daniel A. Bergeron, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Before beginning today's call, let me remind you that some of the statements made today will be forward-looking and are made under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied due to a variety of factors. We refer you to RBC Bearings' recent filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact the Company's future operating results and financial condition. These factors are also described in greater detail in the press release and on the Company's website. In addition, reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is included as part of the release and is available on the Company's website.

Now I'll turn the call over to Dr. Hartnett.

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Brooks and good morning and welcome to RBC's first quarter of fiscal '21 conference call. Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were $156.5 million versus $182.7 million for the same period last year, a decrease of 14.3%. For the first quarter of 2021, sales of industrial products represented 37% of net sales with aerospace products at 63%. Gross margin for the quarter was $59.5 million or 38% of net sales. This compares to $70.7 million or 38.7% for the same period last year.

Adjusted operating income was $29.9 million, 19.1% of net sales compared to last year's number of $38.5 million or 21.1% of sales. Adjusted EBITDA was $43.8 million and 28% of net sales compared to $50.8 million and 27.8% of net sales in the same period last year. And we ended up the quarter with $143.6 million of cash and $23.1 million of debt.

We entered this quarter with limited visibility and uncertainty due to the impact of the pandemic on the economy and travel. We continued our extraordinary measures to protect the health and well being of our employees, customers and vendors with our strict procedures for environmental management as guided by the CDC. We continue to operate all of our plants in a safe manner and experienced a few informed plant mandatory shutdowns that lasted a few weeks at most.

Sales of industrial products were down 13.3% from last year. The prime variance from last year fell in the natural resources markets mining and oil and in general industrial activity. Sales for the industrial aftermarket were down 12.3% percent driven by the main industrial distributors in both the United States and Europe.

A few quarters back we discussed a few green shoots, which we started to see the benefit in Q1 this year, mainly in wind, semicon, military vehicles and high speed trains. Aerospace, commercial and defense first quarter 2021 net sales were down 14.9%. Aerospace defense OEM and aftermarket increased 11.9% offset by a decrease of 21.4% in commercial aircraft OEM and aftermarket. Important contributors for aerospace defense were helicopters, engines, missiles and airframe projects.

The uncertainty around commercial aircraft travel due to the pandemic continues to put pressure on the commercial aircraft builders and their supply chain. The major airframe producers appear to have a clear review on the build rates over the next 12-plus months. That in turn is setting our requirements to meet their expectations. We continue reworking and fine-tuning our production schedules and capacity to align our -- supply of our products to the new demand levels.

Regarding our second quarter, we are expecting sales to be between $148 million and $152 million and that is of course a difficult number to project. First of all, it's challenging to guess what the GDP is going to be in the -- in our second fiscal quarter, the third calendar quarter. I've seen industrial expansion numbers as high as 20% for this period. Much of our business is in and out the same day and never gets backlog. It's basically we really never have been in a forecasting situation like this. So we're trying to play the ball in the middle of the fairway as best we can. And hence, we came up with that guidance.

I'll now turn the call over to Dan for more detail on the financial performance.

Daniel A. Bergeron -- Director, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Thanks, Mike. SG&A for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $26.8 million compared to $30.1 million for the same period last year. The decrease was mainly due to $4.1 million of lower personnel-related costs, offset by $0.8 million of other costs. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A was 17.1% for the first quarter fiscal 2021 compared to 16.5% for the same period last year.

Other operating expense for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was expense of $3.8 million compared to expense of $2.1 million for the same period last year. For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, other operating expenses were comprised mainly of $2.5 million in amortization of intangible assets and $1.1 million of restructuring costs and related items and $0.2 million of other items. Other operating expense for the same period last year consisted mainly of $2.3 million in amortization of the intangible assets, offset by $0.2 million of other income.

Operating income was $28.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to operating income of $38.5 million for the same period in fiscal 2020. On an adjusted basis, operating income would have been $29.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to adjusted operating income of $38.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Other non-operating expenses were zero for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $0.2 million for the same period last year.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2021 other -- sorry, it was $0.1 million. Other non-operating expense comprised $0.1 million of foreign exchange, offset by $0.1 million of other items. Other non-operating expenses for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 consisted primarily of $0.4 million of foreign exchange loss offset by $0.2 million of other items. For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the company reported net income of $22.7 million compared to net income of $30.5 million for the same period last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income would have been $23.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $30.5 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share was $0.91 per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $1.23 per share for the same period last year. And on an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 would have been $0.95 per share compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $1.23 per share for the same period last year.

Turning to cash flow, the company generated $48.4 million in cash from operating activities in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $40.1 million for the same period last year. Capital expenditures were $3.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $12 million for the same period last year. And as Mike's already said total debt as of the end of June was $23.1 million and we had a $143.6 million of cash on the balance sheets.

So now, I'd like to turn the call over to the operator for Q&A.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Pete Skibitski with the Alembic Global. Your line is now open.

Pete Skibitski -- Alembic Global Advisors -- Analyst

Hey, good morning, guys. Nice quarter in light of the environment we're all in here.

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Pete Skibitski -- Alembic Global Advisors -- Analyst

Yes. So like you touched on, Mike, you guys have kind of the updated production forecast for Boeing and Airbus. And I'm just trying to get a better feel of did your first quarter -- did you see kind of the maximum commercial aero headwinds that you think you will, especially on the OE side and you just kind of you had those same headwinds the balance of this year and then the comps get easy pretty early in fiscal '22 or had you not slowed down your production quite the same way as we might see in the back half of '21 if that -- if I'm being clear.

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, well, I think for the first quarter this all happened in March, right. I mean, this whole pandemic thing and so by March, I mean you're literally moving into your first quarter production rate and you can't be moving into your first quarter production rate if you don't have your -- all of your material inbound. So basically had all our materials inbound and -- so then it's almost, it's impossible to change the -- to reflect the change in demand in your production schedules in that short a time period.

So we ran the normal production schedules and started planning how to run the balance of the year as best possible given tremendous amount of calculus that we went through business-by-business and where the baseline is and where our production rates should be set and that kind of determines what our cost needs to be in order to maintain the margin performance that we'd like to maintain. So all of that churn happened in the first quarter. I don't know if I answered your question.

Pete Skibitski -- Alembic Global Advisors -- Analyst

Well, so if we think about the second quarter, sequentially into the second quarter you're not guiding down very much, it's almost close to flat in the second quarter. So are you saying commercial aero might be down more year-over-year in the second quarter or maybe it offsets a bit from industrial getting stronger?

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, I think industrial gets a little stronger commercial aero kind of backs down a notch or two.

Pete Skibitski -- Alembic Global Advisors -- Analyst

Got it.

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

And I -- just our view on that. I mean, it's really -- it's clear to everybody the carriers are going through a really rough patch of the road right now, right. I mean everybody sees it and I think it's just as clear that the people are sick of being confined and they congregate and party whenever they get a chance. So I think what that's telling us is with the release of our vaccine by Pfizer or Moderna or whoever else or the other 100 people that are working on it later in the quarter, later in the year, which I expect. It looks like it's going to be sort of an October kind of timing at the earliest.

Things will get better fast. Unfortunately, many of the carriers have failed, the smaller ones. And -- but the demand for aircraft capacity, we expect to see exceed supply. So just because there's not as many carriers and there's -- and the people that are running the carrier alliances are stressed financially. So ticket prices will go up. That will draw new money into the industry. And I think this is going to happen fast. Certainly within the next six to nine months, we expect a huge turnaround. And then I think when you get to the builders, Boeing and Airbus, they're going to have the opposite problem because the supply chain has been damaged and they're in triage mode right now trying to figure out which of their suppliers financially are going to survive, and how they will reallocate work -- statements of work to the, what they consider the survivors.

And we know for sure on the discussions that we've had with some of these big builders that we're in the winners column. And so we expect a considerable expansion of our statement of work. So in between now and then, we're going to restructured our cost base to run at this new level to maintain some pretty decent margins and we expect toward the other end of this year to see things improving on an accelerated basis.

Pete Skibitski -- Alembic Global Advisors -- Analyst

That's great. That's great. A couple of questions out of that and then I'll get back in the queue. But I mean, can you retain gross margins at 38% or above the balance of this year, do you anticipate?

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

We're going to try to do that. There is nothing flashing at us that tells us that we can't.

Pete Skibitski -- Alembic Global Advisors -- Analyst

Got it. And then with regard....

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

We have some very healthy businesses and about 45% of the company that they are doing extraordinarily well, expanding margins and growing. So that's a helpful base and are independent of any of this nonsense.

Pete Skibitski -- Alembic Global Advisors -- Analyst

Yeah. Okay and then just on like sort of gaining share. Will that come strictly from gaining statements of work or do you anticipate buying distressed assets either kind of on your own or maybe the OEMs kind of ask you to pick up some distressed players out there, how are you guys thinking about that?

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

We --if -- we aren't seeing distressed assets that are attractive to us. We are seeing distressed assets but they're not attractive to us. So whether that comes comes full circle is to be seen. We'll know at another time but we're not expecting that. We are expecting to pick up statement support.

Pete Skibitski -- Alembic Global Advisors -- Analyst

Okay, got it. I'll get back in queue. Let somebody else. Thanks, guys.

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Michael Ciarmoli with Truist Securities. Your line is now open.

Michael Ciarmoli -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Hey. Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the questions. Nice quarter here in light of everything. Mike, I guess I just going to try and figure out a little bit more on commercial aerospace, I mean even what you just said a six to nine month downturn. We're hearing multi-year downturn. It seems like most of your customers are reporting that their OEM build revenues are down far greater than their expectations in the 60% range.

We're seeing inventory de-stocking and I know just as early as last quarterly call, which was May, you guys were talking a little bit more optimistic about Boeing and build rates and I'm just struggling to see or figure out where you guys are getting this confidence from. I mean are you -- it sounded like you were producing on normal schedules but we've seen rates come down. So can you give us a sense of what you're producing at across some of your biggest programs like the 87, the MAX. And I know you said aero would be down but it just seems like some of these OEM headwinds are going to be pretty persistent for some time here.

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, well, we're producing at a rate -- we're attempting to produce at a rate that's slightly lower than the build rate that the builders have advised us. So just to -- because I know that there is some inventory in the system, I would like to get that inventory released out of the system. I just don't want to push more and more in there, so we basically restructured our costs plant by plant to operate efficiently at those levels.

Michael Ciarmoli -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

What do you -- what are the conversations like with your customers, whether it's a Honeywell or Pratt or GE. I mean, are you -- are they revisiting their purchase orders with you or -- because we've been seeing that some these larger suppliers are slowing down their inventory and their materials buys pretty substantial number. So what are the conversations like with the customers right now?

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

They're all different. I mean, if you take Honeywell or Pratt or GE or some of the large ones you end up with a supply contract with them and there is a certain statement of work, certain parts and certain prices to supply those parts, and periodically during the week they send you a barcode of what to send them. So you don't really have any backlog on that stuff. You just electronically you get authorizations per ship. So part of the industry, the big guys work that way.

Boeing doesn't work that way particularly but a lot of the big subs do, and then there's other subs that are smaller and they work contract to contract where they have a -- we give them a pricing delivery and they give us a purchase order to deliver at that price at a certain time. Now those people that -- in that second category we actually -- for the most part it's a very confused lot of people, who don't know what to order or went to order it or whether they should be -- what math they should be applying based upon Boeing's guidance. So we try to advise them what they should be ordering, when it should be delivered and if they have orders that are in excess of what we see is their true requirements, we move those orders out later into this year and sometimes into next year.

Michael Ciarmoli -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Okay. Okay. And then what...

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

So...

Michael Ciarmoli -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

What about just on the -- a couple of quarters ago you kind of gave your view on how the MAX rates would kind of dovetail with the ramp of the 777X and we've obviously got the 777X being delayed. Can you give us a sense of just those two programs alone, where you are on the MAX? I think at one point it's -- certainly the direction from Boeing looks a little muddy, clearly, but maybe they produce 200 next year but where are you guys on the MAX? It sounded like you were more optimistic last quarter that you were going to get to that 31 a month rate and certainly that's been pushed to 22. So what's the thoughts with that platform?

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, I think the last time we talked about that with some mathematical specificity was in February and then it was pre-pandemic. This is where they expected the MAX to run and this is where they expected the 777 and the 777X to run. This was our content and therefore, this was the net result. So all of that has changed. I mean -- so right now it's -- we're just teeing up to what Boeing has projected for MAX build rates and 777X build rates and redid our manufacturing and sales plan in accordance with those rates ex what we believe was too much inventory in the system.

Michael Ciarmoli -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Okay, OK. But it sounds like, I mean, even on the last -- I mean when we spoke in May, it sounded like -- I mean they were certification by August and 31. So it just sounds like then it's lower volumes and trying to plan accordingly here. Okay. Okay. All right, I'll jump back in. Thank you.

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. I think it's a big picture thing. I mean people start traveling and the air carriers get refinanced or healthier or whatever happens there. I mean this whole thing turns around. And if that doesn't happen, then this thing doesn't turn around and I'm believing it turns around and it turns around in a big way.

Michael Ciarmoli -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Got it, got it. All right, thanks guys.

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Pete Skibitski with Alembic Global. Your line is now open.

Pete Skibitski -- Alembic Global Advisors -- Analyst

Okay. Short list today. So, Mike, I was going to ask you what drove the strong growth in defense sales in the first quarter but it almost sounds like it was across the board and except for submarines and my thought is that maybe submarines really ramp in the second half for you is -- would you agree with that and any color you would add?

Daniel A. Bergeron -- Director, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. This is Dan, Pete. The submarines are in industrial, right and for the quarter, they were up around 1.3% but yeah, we will see the ramp on marine in the second half of our year because the Block 9 -- I mean the Block V 9 ship, it's all done and in-house. So we'll start working on those ships over the next nine months and that definitely will have a double-digit growth on that portion of the business for us.

Pete Skibitski -- Alembic Global Advisors -- Analyst

Okay, that's great. That's great. And then I want to ask one question about the segments since you guys put the queue out, which was great. The ball bearing segment, you had 29% growth in aerospace and defense in quarter even with kind of a tough comp and I'm just wondering what kind of -- in particular drove that type of growth in that segment?

Daniel A. Bergeron -- Director, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, it's mainly our thin section bearing. And on the industrial side of it, it's driven by semiconductor and on the aerospace side, it's driven by space.

Pete Skibitski -- Alembic Global Advisors -- Analyst

By space. Okay, OK. And then just last one for me on the industrial side. You guys have touched on it but even coming into the first quarter you thought you'd see kind of easier comps in the back half of the year in industrial and a return to growth there and we saw better PMI in June. But has anything led you guys to change that view?

Daniel A. Bergeron -- Director, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

No, I think we finally started to see the first three weeks of July the incoming orders starting to pick up, which is a good sign as Dr. Hartnett said a little earlier. Our industrial side of the business, two-thirds of it's in and out in the quarter. So it's a little hard to forecast that side of the business but we're starting to see it come back and that's being driven by semiconductor, it's being driven by high speed trains and our European entity that are going into China. It's been driven by our wind projects that we're working on and it's being driven by military vehicles, which are in the industrial segment, which will help in push the volumes for us.

Pete Skibitski -- Alembic Global Advisors -- Analyst

That's great. That's great. Actually just one last one from me on the backlog. Backlog did decline and even kind of the book-to-bill was 0.7, which is low for you guys. And I know we've talked about in-and-out type of business. Anything unusual there in that decline in terms of more risk heading into the second quarter or third quarter or do you feel like everything that we -- the decline in backlog is kind of incontinence with everything we've talked about thus far on the call?

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. I know...

Daniel A. Bergeron -- Director, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, I think...

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Go ahead, Dan.

Daniel A. Bergeron -- Director, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

I think it's in line with everything we said in the call. I think it's -- certain portions of the longer lead time items on aerospace, as Mike has talked about were pushed around or canceled but that was offset by increased volumes we picked up on defense. And it's never -- industrials are never a big component of our backlog.

Pete Skibitski -- Alembic Global Advisors -- Analyst

Okay. Okay. So, if we do start to see better revenue in industrial in second quarter or third quarter that might not necessarily show up in backlog at a time.

Daniel A. Bergeron -- Director, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Right, unless it all popped in the last month of the quarter.

Pete Skibitski -- Alembic Global Advisors -- Analyst

Right, Okay. Okay. Okay, great. Thanks for the help, guys.

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Steve Barger with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Steve Barger -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Good morning, guys.

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Steve.

Daniel A. Bergeron -- Director, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Good morning, Steve.

Steve Barger -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Mike, to your comment about the 45% of the business is doing well right now. How is your visibility into the back half. Do you -- does it feel like those are pretty firm lines of business for the next two, three quarters?

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

You're talking about the industrial side of the business?

Steve Barger -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Yeah, you had made the earlier comment about the 45% of the business, its doing well. I think it was in response to a gross margin question.

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, that's rock solid.

Steve Barger -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Is that primarily the defense stuff that you've already mentioned or what are some of the product lines that are looking good from a visibility standpoint?

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Well it's certainly marine, it's certainly helicopter defense. Let's see what the heck else is there.

Daniel A. Bergeron -- Director, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

We have wind in there, we have semiconductor.

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Space and...

Steve Barger -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Got it.

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Missiles.

Steve Barger -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Are you seeing distressed competitors on the industrial side and any comments around specific opportunities to bid on new business?

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, we've seen distress competitors on the aerospace side for some time. And that...

Steve Barger -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Right.

Daniel A. Bergeron -- Director, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

That continues to give us opportunity to bid on business. On the industrial side, the people that we compete with by-and-large are all big balance sheet players and and they seem to be able to get through periods like this with little pain.

Steve Barger -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay. And you guys have a long track record of improving your operations over time. Just given the slowdown we're in, do you see opportunities internally to make structural or procedural changes to the operating model that you couldn't do in normal times?

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, absolutely. We're going to combine some of our plant operations, which we wouldn't do when they are too busy and we've completed one and we're working on a second one this quarter. So yeah, I mean we're trying to reduce the rooftops.

Steve Barger -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Right. So you would expect that to flow through the income statement this year then?

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes.

Steve Barger -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

It would be material?

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

No.

Steve Barger -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay. And what about -- I think in the past couple of quarters, you've talked about wanting to in-house some certifications from third-party suppliers. Is that still under way?

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, yes, it's under way. It's -- we're just delayed a little bit. We're waiting for the auditors from the various agencies including our OEMs to come and sign off our processes that our processes are in place, they're ready to be audited, they're ready to be commissioned and they will impact our WIP levels and our margin improvement immediately.

Steve Barger -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay. And then just last one from me. Free cash flow obviously strong right now with lower capex and working capital management. Revenue -- I mean sorry, inventory hasn't come down that much. So if revenue continues to decline mid-teens, do you have an inventory target or an idea of how much you could unlock from working cap?

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, I mean we -- at our current operating rates, basically the discussion that we had about the first quarter, the materials were inbound and there's not much you can do to turn that around in the short term. So we ended up with excess materials, excess WIP. As we got the plant operating expenses and throughput rates down, so we'll liquidate out those materials as time goes on and turn them into finished product. But in terms of finished goods, we need to pare down our finished goods level and there maybe $10 million or $20 million worth of liberation overall in that package.

Steve Barger -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay, thanks.

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah.

Operator

Thank you. I'm not showing any further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Dr. Hartnett for any closing remarks.

Michael J. Hartnett -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Okay. Well, that kind of sums up where we are right now and I appreciate everybody's attention and interest in the call today and look forward to speaking to you again later in the year. Good day.

Operator

