RBC Bearings Guides Q3 Revenue In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, RBC Bearings Inc. (RBC) said it expects net sales for the third quarter in a range of approximately $454.0 million to $462.0 million.

On average, six analysts polled expect the company to report revenues of $457.84 million for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.