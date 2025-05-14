RBC Bearings Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended March 2025) results on May 16, before market open.



The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, the average beat being 4.9%. In the last reported quarter, its earnings of $2.34 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.20 by 6.4%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



Let’s see how things have shaped up for RBC this earnings season.

Key Factors and Estimates for Q4

RBC’s Aerospace/Defense segment’s fourth-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from strength in the commercial aerospace market, driven by strong growth in orders from the OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and the aftermarket verticals. The consensus mark for the segment’s net external sales is pegged at $159 million, indicating a 12% rise from the year-ago reported number.



The Industrial segment has been reaping the benefits from stable demand for highly engineered bearings and precision components in the mining and metals, food and beverage, power generation, logistics and grain markets. The consensus mark for the segment’s net external sales is pegged at $283 million, implying a 4.4% increase from the year-ago number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $440.8 million, indicating an increase of 6.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings is pinned at $2.68 per share, indicating an 8.5% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



However, over time, RBC’s performance has been negatively impacted by high costs and expenses. An increase in raw material cost is likely to have been a spoilsport in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company’s international presence exposes it to the risk of adverse currency fluctuations, which are likely to have hurt its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

RBC Bearings Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | RBC Bearings Incorporated Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for RBC this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: RBC has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $2.68. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: RBC presently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Performance of Other Companies

AZZ Inc. AZZ came out with quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended March 2025), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.95. This compares with earnings of $0.93 per share a year ago.



AZZ reported revenues of $351.88 million, missing the consensus estimate by 3.77%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $366.5 million.



Valmont Industries VMI reported revenues of $969.31 million in the first quarter of 2025, declining 0.9% on a year-over-year basis. Earnings per share of $4.32 for the same period compare with $4.32 a year ago.



The reported revenues compare with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $975.6 million. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.89%, with the consensus estimate being $4.24 per share.



Pentair plc PNR came out with quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share in the first quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01. This compares with earnings of $0.94 per share a year ago.



Pentair posted revenues of $1.01 billion for the quarter, surpassing the consensus estimate by 2.68%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $1.02 billion.

