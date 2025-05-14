RBC BEARINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $RBC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

RBC BEARINGS ($RBC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $444,660,408 and earnings of $2.73 per share.

RBC BEARINGS Insider Trading Activity

RBC BEARINGS insiders have traded $RBC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J HARTNETT (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,741 shares for an estimated $8,762,457 .

. DANIEL A BERGERON (Vice President and COO) sold 17,500 shares for an estimated $6,395,303

ROBERT M SULLIVAN (Vice President and CFO) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $2,898,022

DOLORES J ENNICO sold 1,400 shares for an estimated $514,381

MICHAEL H. AMBROSE sold 400 shares for an estimated $145,154

JOHN J. FEENEY (Vice President and Secretary) sold 304 shares for an estimated $103,430

RBC BEARINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of RBC BEARINGS stock to their portfolio, and 198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RBC BEARINGS Government Contracts

We have seen $11,904,762 of award payments to $RBC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

RBC BEARINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RBC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

RBC BEARINGS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RBC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RBC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $385.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Financial set a target price of $410.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $360.0 on 12/19/2024

