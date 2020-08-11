RBC Bearings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ROLL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of RBC Bearings Inc (Symbol: ROLL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $144.33, changing hands as high as $145.52 per share. RBC Bearings Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROLL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROLL's low point in its 52 week range is $77.77 per share, with $185.055 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $144.96.

