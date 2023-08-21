RBC Bearings Acquires Specline For $18.7 Mln

(RTTNews) - RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) on Monday announced the acquisition of precision bearings manufacturer, Specline, Inc. for $18.7 million.

RBC's Chief Executive commented, "The addition of Specline's unique bearing and manufacturing processes increases the breadth of our aerospace product offering and enhances our production capacity."

Over the past 12 months, Specline has generated around $8.4 million in net sales. It has a distinct aerospace customer base and employs 38 skilled professionals. It produces standard and custom configuration precision spherical bearings; rod ends and journal bearings.

On Friday, shares of RBC closed at $ 219.09 down 1.31% on the New York Stock exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.