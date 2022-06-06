RBC analysts cut S&P 500 target on slowing economic growth
June 6 (Reuters) - Analysts at RBC Capital Markets on Monday joined other brokerages in cutting their 2022 year-end S&P 500 target, trimming it by about 3.3% to 4,700 points, due to slowing economic growth.
HSBC and Credit Suisse cut their targets on the benchmark index in May following a market selloff over fears of a prolonged war in Ukraine and record high oil prices that are hurting global economic recovery from COVID-19.
"We are continuing to bake in a slower economic growth backdrop in 2022-2023, but not a recession," RBC analyst Lori Calvasina said in a note. The brokerage previously expected the S&P 500 to end 2022 at 4,860 points.
Uncertainty around the U.S. central bank's policy move to check inflation which is running at more than three times its 2% goal, the Russia-Ukraine war, prolonged supply-chain snarls and higher Treasury yields have rocked global stock markets.
On Friday, the S&P 500 lost 68.42 points to end at 4,108.40 points. A Reuters poll expects the index to end at 4,400 in 2022 which is up 10.7% from current levels.
Several bank chiefs have recently sounded the alarm on
fading consumer sentiment and demand due to record high
inflation, with JPMorgan
However, RBC analysts said small-cap companies were faring better on its sentiment and valuation model, with their earnings looking better than others.
"If it turns out that the U.S. avoids a recession and the U.S. equity market has bottomed, we'll look back at SmallCap's resilience in early 2022 as something telling us stocks had already priced-in the economic damage that was around the corner." (Reporting by Subhadeep Chakravarty and Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((subhadeep.chakravarty@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: EQUITY STOCKS/S&P 500
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.