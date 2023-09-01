News & Insights

RBC $10 bln deal for HSBC unit unlikely to hurt banking sector - Canada regulator

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

September 01, 2023 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Canada's Competition Bureau said on Friday Royal Bank of Canada's RY.TO (RBC) proposed acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada for C$13.5 billion ($10 billion) is unlikely to substantially hurt competition.

Still, the regulator found that the deal would "result in a loss of rivalry between Canada's largest and seventh largest banks."

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The deal was announced in November last year and is expected to help RBC consolidate its leading position in one of the world's most concentrated banking markets, where the top six lenders control about 80% of banking assets.

