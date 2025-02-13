$RBBN stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RBBN stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,114,025 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RBBN:
$RBBN Insider Trading Activity
$RBBN insiders have traded $RBBN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBBN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BEATRIZ V INFANTE sold 5,790 shares for an estimated $17,602
$RBBN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $RBBN stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP removed 808,799 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,364,603
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 758,588 shares (+4.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,465,411
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 748,090 shares (+1049.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,112,054
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 350,847 shares (-46.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,140,252
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 295,524 shares (+4.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,229,379
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 266,580 shares (+10.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,108,972
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 258,909 shares (+62.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,077,061
