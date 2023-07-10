RBB (RBB) Surges 6.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

RBB RBB shares soared 6.1% in the last trading session to close at $12.34. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 7.5% loss over the past four weeks.

The collapse of the regional banks in the first quarter of this year, hurt investor sentiments to an extent. But investors seem to have been regaining confidence in the sector. The Federal Reserve paused interest rate hikes last month, which has brought banking stocks in the spotlight once again. Moreover, while consumer spending has been slowing, it is still stronger than what was expected if we headed straight into recession. These developments probably drove the RBB stock higher in last day’s trading session.

This bank holding company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -28.8%. Revenues are expected to be $33.9 million, down 16.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For RBB, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on RBB going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

RBB is part of the Zacks Banks - West industry. First Hawaiian FHB, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3.3% higher at $18.51. FHB has returned -6.7% in the past month.

First Hawaiian's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.7% over the past month to $0.51. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +10.9%. First Hawaiian currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

