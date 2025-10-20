RBB (RBB) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

RBB (RBB) reported $32.57 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.5%. EPS of $0.59 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $31.67 million, representing a surprise of +2.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +43.9%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Efficiency Ratio : 57.4% versus 57.7% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 57.4% versus 57.7% estimated by five analysts on average. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.4%.

: 0.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.4%. Non Performing Assets : $54.31 million compared to the $55.11 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $54.31 million compared to the $55.11 million average estimate based on five analysts. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $3.9 billion compared to the $3.83 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $3.9 billion compared to the $3.83 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Net interest margin : 3% versus 3% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 3% versus 3% estimated by five analysts on average. Non Performing Loans : $45.48 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $53.85 million.

: $45.48 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $53.85 million. Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio : 17.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 17.6%.

: 17.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 17.6%. Total risk-based capital ratio : 23.6% compared to the 23.2% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 23.6% compared to the 23.2% average estimate based on three analysts. Tier 1 leverage ratio : 11.5% compared to the 11.9% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 11.5% compared to the 11.9% average estimate based on three analysts. Total noninterest income : $3.29 million compared to the $3.06 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $3.29 million compared to the $3.06 million average estimate based on five analysts. Net Interest Income : $29.28 million versus $28.61 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $29.28 million versus $28.61 million estimated by five analysts on average. Gain on sale of loans: $0.26 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.46 million.

Here is how RBB performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of RBB have returned -12.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

